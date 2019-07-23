Robert Steve Lindsey

- Robert Steve Lindsey, 90, passed away peacefully at Oaktree Manor Assisted Living on July 11, 2019. Born in Itawamba County on October 24, 1928 and was the son of Moman and Maude Lindsey. Following his retirement from Ammco Tool after 30 years he and his wife, Faye, moved back south to Amory, MS. Robert enjoyed spending time with family and friends and sharing stories and jokes. He is survived by his daughters, Donna (Steve) Sproul of Smithville, MS, Diane Lindsey of Birmingham, AL, Pat (Terry) Barnes of Apache Junction, AZ, Wanda (James) Pontillo of Winthrop Harbor, IL and Amy Conzemius of Apache Junction, AZ, twelve grandchildren, and thirty great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Faye Lindsey, his son, Mike Lindsey, sisters Merlie Cagle and Hilda Crane, brothers Berlie, Worley, and James Lindsey. Visitation for Robert Lindsey will be held at 1pm with funeral service following at 2pm on July 27, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Bro. James Rutledge will be officiating the service. Private family burial will follow at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Please share your memories and condolences with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com

