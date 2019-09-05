Mary Sue Richey Lindsey, 69, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Cleveland, April 11, 1950 as the youngest child and only daughter of Houston and Mary Alice Smitherman Richey and was raised in Lee County. Early in life, she worked as a dispatcher for the Lee County Sherriff's Department and later helped organize the Lee County 911 service where she worked as one of their first dispatchers. In 2009, she retired as a dispatcher from Trans Power Corporation of Mississippi. She was known for her tremendous work ethic. Sue enjoyed fishing, camping and playing Bingo. She loved taking care of her family and doting over her grandchildren. She was often called upon when family members were in need of advice or guidance. She was a member of the Assembly of God. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Lindsey of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Jake Herring and his wife, Katie of Brewer and Chase McKenzie of Saltillo; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Olivia "Livi" Herring of Brewer; three brothers, Hoyt, Jerry and Doug Richey; and ex-husband, Charlie McCollum with whom she shared a very special relationship with throughout her adult life. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bobby Wayne Richey. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Verona City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jake Herring, Ronnie Richey, Randy Richey, Brad Richey, Scottie Richey and Roy Lee Cole. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
