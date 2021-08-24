Baldwyn: Mr Truman W. Lindsey, age 75, passed Monday, August 23rd at his residence. He was born on February 23, 1946 in Red Bay to Earl and Nellie Wigginton Lindsey. Truman was retired from MDOT and a baptist. An avid fisherman, he loved to trade, taking care of his farm animals, and gardening. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 20th, at 2 pm in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories with burial to follow in the Hills Chapel Cemetery. Brother Ray Guin will officiate and Truman's sons, Rodney and Bradley, will share moments of reflections. He leaves his wife, Barbara Sheffield Lindsey, 1 daughter, Selena Ragsdale of Blue Springs, 3 sons, Rodney Lindsey (Patsy) of Mantachie, Bradley Lindsey (Lisa) of Mooreville, and Jordan Lindsey of Baldwyn. He also leaves his siblings: 3 sisters, Benny Sue Watts (CA) of Kirkville, Eva Garner (James) of Belmont, Faye King of Mooreville, 1 brother, Jimmy Lindsey (Sue) of Mantachie, 5 grandchildren: Amanda Jackson (Nathan) of Marietta, Michael Lindsey (Anna) of Mantachie, Alivia Lindsey of Mooreville, JonathanWhitt of Houston,and Dekota Shelby of Blue Springs, 4 great grandchildren. Truman was preceded by his brothers, Lee Lindsey, James Lindsey, and infant sibling. He was also preceded by his brother in law, JC King. Friends and family time will be Thursday 11 am to service time in the Chapel of Peace State Room of Associated Family Funeral Home, 109 Rankin extd Tupelo, MS 38801. (662)260-5100. To leave memories or condolences please log on to associatedfuneral.com and click the tributes link. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Lindsey family.
