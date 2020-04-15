RIPLEY, MS -- Mamie Ruth Linebarger, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at River Place Nursing Home in Amory, MS. Services will be on Friday April 17, 2020 at Tippah Memorial Gardens with McBride Funeral Home of Ripley in charge of arrangements .

