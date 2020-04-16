Mamie Ruth Linebarger, 90, joyfully met her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after enduring an extended illness at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory. She was born in Tippah County, Mississippi, on September 15, 1929, to the late Elmer and Ollie Lindsey. Ruth lived a full life with countless memories. She was fortunate to be born into a wonderful Christian family. Her maternal grandmother, Ada Whitten, was instrumental in forming Whittentown Baptist Church. At a young age, she accepted Christ and was a faithful follower all her life. She loved her church family dearly and enjoyed teaching children and youth Sunday School for many years. She and J.W. hosted many pastors and friends at their home for delicious meals and fellowship. Ruth graduated from Shady Grove High School in 1950. That same year, she married the Late J.W. Linebarger on June 25, 1950. Soon after their wedding, they both began working at Foot Caress Shoe Company. When the plant closed after over 30 years, Ruth was employed by PEP Industries, Red Kapp and Golden Living Nursing Home as a nurse's assistant. She treasured her job as a nurse's assistant and had a special gift for caring for residents as her own family. Ruth was a hardworking, loving, and energetic person who enjoyed talking and visiting with family members and friends. Family meant the world to Ruth. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones who fondly know her as Mama, Granny, and Pudd. She and J.W. were blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Cindy. After her older sister passed away unexpectantly at an early age, Ruth lovingly took her four precious nephews under wing as her own children. She taught her children the importance of knowing the Lord, working hard, and getting an education. Her prayers and strong Christian example contributed to the successful adults her children have become. She doted on her grandchildren and would often say their parents were being too hard on them - as grandmothers tend to say. When her two great-granddaughters came along, her heart found an even softer place, and she loved them both dearly. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Lisa Blaylock, Amory, MS and Cindy McLain (Scott), Morristown, TN; grandchildren, Lindsey Chaney (Jonathan), Tupelo, MS, Tad Blaylock (Victoria), San Antonio, TX, Anna Livesay, Morristown, TN, and Emily McLain, Houston,TX; great-grandchildren, Eva Kate Chaney and Parker Chaney of Tupelo, MS; her nephews Ricky Glidewell (Sue) Water Valley, MS, Glenn Glidewell (Nancy), Ripley, MS, Steve Glidewell (Ginger), Ripley, MS, and Kevin Glidewell (Patti), Saltillo, MS. She leaves a host of extended family, many special friends, and her nursing home roommate, Irene Gregory, who loved her like family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Linebarger, and sister, Bernice Glidewell. Ruth's family would like to especially thank her caregivers at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory, MS. Riverplace Nursing Center staff are angels from God. Words cannot express the family's gratefulness for the wonderful and kind care you gave her. She loved each one of you and appreciated your excellent care over the past 16 months. Also, Dr. Dwalia South provided exceptional care as Ruth's primary physician for many years while she lived in Ripley. Dr. Teresa Stanford and Dr. Donald Livingston attentively cared for Ruth as well while she was in Amory, and the family is very grateful for their service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, April 17, at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley with Rev. Todd Bowen officiating. At a later date, the family will host a celebration of Ruth's life at Whittentown Baptist Church. Memorials may be made in her honor to Whittentown Baptist Church, 1031 CR 425, Ripley, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family through the McBride Funeral Home website.
