Thomas Alton "Al" Linley, 77, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 13, 1942 to Thomas O'Neal and Lona Walker Linley. For many years, he worked as a truck driver for Preston Dobbs trucking and retired from JJ Rogers and Sons after a 14 year career. Al enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gardening, watching Ole Miss football, going to auctions and meeting his friends for breakfast at Hardin's every Saturday morning. He was a member of Richmond Pentecostal Church. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Kay Presley Linley of the Richmond Community; three children, Ginger Little (Scott) of the Richmond Community, Melissa Robinson and Thomas Tracy Linley both of Pontotoc; five granddaughters, Sadie Kay Little of the Richmond Community, Taylor Linley of Pontotoc, Katie Hall (Colby) of Plantersville, Megan Linley and Brandy Page both of Pontotoc; two grandsons, Derek Robinson and Ricky Linley, Jr. both of Pontotoc; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rayburn Linley; son, Ricky Linley, Sr.; grandson, Thomas Randy Seale; and mother and father-in-law, Peford and Lorene Presley. A private graveside service will be Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy McMahan and Rev. Rickey Pierce officiating. Pallbearers will be Ricky Linley, Jr., Derrick Robinson, Colby Hall, Clayton Linley, Jonathan Mask and Joey Mask. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Linley, Jimmy Walker, Wade Snipes, Harvey Raper, Johnny Reid, Greg Pegues, Dent Shumpert, Eddie Harris, David Hunt, Britt Rogers, Bobby Wages, Dexter Greggs, Rickey Pierce, Jarrod Duckworth, Robby Johnson, Jimmy Britt , Danny Raper, Danny Dill, Jake Peters and Curtis Reeves and Larry Gillentine. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
