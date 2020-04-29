RICHMOND COMMUNITY -- Al Linley, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. A private graveside service will be Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy McMahan and Rev. Rickey Pierce officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

