Dottie Wanner Linn, 74, passed away Sunday, May 09, 2021, at her residence in Clinton, AR. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 5 p.m. at Forrest Grove Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 12, 4-5 p.m. at Forrest Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forrest Grove Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.