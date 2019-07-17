Jeanette Key Linnan age 78, of Liberty and a native of Booneville, MS, passed away Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. She was born July 4, 1941 to her parents, the late Vernon and Aera Sweeney Key. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Linnan. Ms. Jeanette was a member of the Church of Christ and an electrician. She is survived by children, Douglas (Janine) Morgan of Liberty, Susan Voce of Huntsville, AL and Daniel Bryce Richie of Booneville, MS; 9 grandchildren, McKenzie Dunaway, Craig Wilusz, Anna Grantham, Abby Voce, Austin Hart, Savannah Packard, Chandler Packard, Landon Richie and Conner Richie; 3 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lilly Claire and Henry Dunaway; 2 sisters, Carolyn Duncan of Ripley, MS and Erma Ruth Buchanan of Pensacola, FL. The family of Ms. Jeanette have chosen a cremation and a Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS.
