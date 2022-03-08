Jeanette Roberts Linville, 59, departed this life on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. She was born July 15, 1962 in Union County to Roy Roberts and Geraldine "Gerry" Sorrentino Roberts. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years. She was a thrift store enthusiast and had even owned and operated her own for many years. She enjoyed gardening, but her favorite "hobby" was rescuing dogs, particularly her sidekick, Pup. She loved spending time with her sisters. She was loved greatly and will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Danny Linville; her son, Blake Howell (Kim); four sisters, Helen Greer (Lee), Mary Littlejohn (Wayne), Teresa Roberts and Connie Jenkins; and one brother, Roy Roberts, Jr. (Annette). She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dottie McDonald. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2:00p.m. until 4:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to a dog rescue or to a humane society of the donor's choice. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
