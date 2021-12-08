Mr. Melvin Loyd Lipford, 69, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at North MS Medical Center. He was born April 25, 1952 in McNairy County, Tennessee to John C. Lipford and Avis South Lipford. He married Sylvia Wagner at Thomas St. Baptist Church in Tupelo on October 15, 1980. Melvin worked as a service manager employed by the Chevrolet dealership as well as a delivery man for Barlow World delivering forklifts. He was an ole mule trader, trading old cars and trucks. He loved Corvettes, guitars, music and played keyboards. A private family service will be Friday, December 10, 2021 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Private burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Sylvia Wagner Lipford of Tupelo; 1 son, Pat Meguire (Janice) of Tupelo; 1 daughter, Wanda Benson of Tupelo; 2 sisters, Barbara Voyles (Jimmy) and Karen Hodum (Charles) all of Corinth; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Coon, Patrick Meguire, and Amanda Benson; 4 great-grandchildren, Lennox Coon, Ember Coon, Finn Coon, and Christina Nichols. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.