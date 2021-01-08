James Duke Lippincott, Sr. died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center West Point at the age of 82. Mr. Lippincott was born April 6, 1938 in West Point to Wilson Eugene Lippincott and Freddie Mae Aycock Lippincott. Duke graduated from West Point High School, Class of 1956. He attended Mississippi State University. He was a huge M.S.U. fan and attended many football, basketball and baseball games. In 1955, Duke joined the Mississippi National Guard and served for six years, nine months and twenty-eight days. Duke worked for Mr. John Bryan where he sold and rented homes. Later he went to work for Building Service Company of West Point, which he managed for seventeen years. Duke retired from Weyerhaeuser Company of Columbus, Mississippi. Duke was a member of First Baptist Church of West Point and a member of the Adult 6 Sunday School Class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bettie Lippincott Halliday. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. from First Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his beloved wife, Bettye Sue Minga Lippincott; his son, James Duke Lippincott, Jr. (Karen) of Cabot, Arkansas and daughter, Susan Elizabeth Lippincott of West Point; three grandchildren, Jack McReynolds of Flowood, MS, Abbie Lippincott of Cabot, Arkansas and Meryl Grace McReynolds of Oxford, MS; three brothers, Thomas Lippincott (Carey) of White Fish, Montana, Charles Lippincott and Wilson Eugene Lippincott, Jr. both of West Point, MS. Pallbearers will be Greg Kaiser, Barry Bryan, Bob Harrell, Henry Applewhite, Kevin Donahoo and John Hazzard. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Dimino, Donnie Dimino, Phillip Dimino, Neal Myers, Joe Taggart and Wayne Brand and the Adult 6 Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 794, West Point, MS 39773 or to the donor's choice. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. before the funeral service. Friends can leave online condolences at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
