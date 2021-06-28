Edward Spivey Lipsey was born January 30,1931, in Stovall, Mississippi, to Edward Clifton Lipsey and Rosalie Spivey Lipsey. He loved his church, his family, his friends and Ole Miss. Spivey was a leader in the church, community, and business. He was a Lay minister, Elder Emeritus, clerk of the session, and a Sunday school teacher for many years in the Presbyterian Church. He was president of the Rotary club and a Paul Harris fellow. He was a member of the Aberdeen Golf and Country Club where he participated in many activities such as tennis, fellowshipping with his many friends, and serving on the board. While living in Seoul, South Korea, he was honored by the Seoul Union Presbyterian Church for his service and leadership as Administrator. He attended Clarksdale High School, in Clarksdale, MS., where he served as president of the senior class. After High school, he attended Ole Miss on a Navy Scholarship. While at Ole Miss, Spivey joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and twice served as chapter president. He was a member of ODK and Scabbard and Blade. He graduated from Ole Miss with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Later, while living in Baton Rouge, LA, he earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University. He went on to serve in the Navy during the Korean War with a three-year active-duty station on the Navy Destroyer USS Waldron. Spivey loved the Navy and shared many fond memories of the various Navy cruises he embarked on. He remained an active naval reservist until his retirement from the Navy as a Commander. After college and his military discharge Spivey met and married Martha Bradley McGee, of Gunnison, MS. They were married for 64 years. Spivey's career included almost 30 years in the chemical fertilizer industry. He had engagements with Mississippi Chemical corp., in Pascagoula and Yazoo City; ARKLA gas in Helena AR.; Gulf Oil (Later Agrico) corporation in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and Henderson, Kentucky. From Kentucky, the Family moved to Seoul, Korea, where Spivey was the Executive Vice President representing the interests of Agrico in a joint venture with Namhae Chemical Corporation, overseeing production at one of the world's largest chemical fertilizer facilities in Busan, South Korea. The last 8 years of his engineering career took Spivey to Den Haag, Netherlands, Fort Madison, Iowa, and Lagos, Nigeria. Upon retiring from the chemical fertilizer industry, Spivey embarked on a new chapter of his life. He trained and became a Stockbroker. In 1988, the family moved to Evergreen, an antebellum cottage in Aberdeen MS, where he opened an office for Edward Jones that remains in operation to this day. In addition to Bradley, Spivey's family includes three sons: Gary (Shannon), Bradley (Tammy), and Spivey Jr. (Nancy). He also has six grandchildren--Taylor Lipsey, Spivey Lipsey III (Andrea), Alexandra Kinder (Andrew), Will Lipsey (Rachael), Jimmy Lipsey, and Sam Lipsey--and 3 great-grandchildren-- Eli Lipsey, Spivey Lipsey IV, and Esme James Kinder. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Elizabeth Lipsey and a sister, Dorothy Lipsey. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.