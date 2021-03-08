Frank James Lipsey, 61, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday March 14, 2021 2:00 at New Birth Community Church. Visitation will be on Saturday March 13, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.