PONTOTOC, MS -- James Douglas Lipsey, 67, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Ecru. Services will be on Friday September 20, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Usher Valley U.M. Church Algoma, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday September 19, 2019 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral home . Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

