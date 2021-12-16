Margaret Fay Key Lipsey was born August 11, 1948 to the late Evans Key and Marian Crudup Key. She graduated from Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1966, and went on to attend Rust College. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age, and was a faithful member of Springville Chapel Missionary Baptist Church until death. She was united in marriage to A.B. Lipsey on December 6, 1968. To this union they were blessed with a son, Donnell, and two daughters, Cami and Autumn. Margaret's life was filled with love for her family, friends, and most importantly her Lord. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Springville and did so as long as she was physically able. After retiring from Bellsouth after twenty-eight years, she devoted the rest of her life to serving God and others. At her church she had served as Sunday School Teacher, Missionary President, Choir Member, and whatever she was asked to do. Although she loved her husband and children, her favorite role was being Grandma and "Grammy" to her grands and great grands. She was so much to so many and leaves a huge legacy of love. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, her son, and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters: Camille Lipsey and Autumn Beckley (Larry), both of Pontotoc, MS; three sisters: Ruby Arrington of Chicago, IL, her twin Eula Key of Pontotoc, MS, and Valerie Keys of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers: Evans Keys, Jr. (Eugenia), Dennis Keys, and Tyrone Keys (Theah) all of Indianapolis, IN; a special god brother Tommie Hilliard of Pontotoc, MS; a daughter in law Jacqueline Lipsey of Tupelo, MS; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.