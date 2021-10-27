Sarah Jane Litke passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 75. Affectionately nicknamed, "Moe," Jane was born February 22, 1946 in Earle, Arkansas to L.R. and Madeline Golden Crumby. Jane was the owner of several hair salons during her career as a hairstylist. Always the life of the party, Jane loved hosting family gatherings for any holiday or occasion. Jane also loved to travel. She and her husband, Jordan, experienced many cruises and vacations, making beautiful memories. Throughout her life, she often shared her words of wisdom which helped her children and grandchildren during difficult times. One of their favorites was, "Actions set the mind at ease." Jane leaves behind her children, Connie Pierce and husband, David, of Oxford and Scott Brazile and wife, Beth Blaha Brazile of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Brandon Brazile, Bailey Braseth, and Tyler Brazile; and two brothers, Niles Higgins and wife, Sonja of Panama, and Bob Crumby and wife, Debbie of Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Jordan Litke; a sister, Barbra Kitchen; and a brother, Victor Higgins. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
