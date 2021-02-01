Jordan "Jordy" Litke, 88, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. A native of Chicago, Illinois, he was born September 26, 1932, the son of Sam and Eva Litke. Following his high school graduation Jordan attended college until Uncle Sam called his name. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. A man with a keen sense for business, he then headed south in order to open his first venture, the Jordan Corporation in Booneville. He owned and operated several businesses during his career, including Eurocept, Cowboy Club, and the last being Jordan Flooring in Tupelo which his son continues to operate. Rather than hobbies or other activities, Jordan devoted his time after work to his family and traveling the world, which he enjoyed tremendously. Jordan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jane Litke; six children and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lotus Greene and Mildred Davis. A memorial service celebrating Jordan's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
