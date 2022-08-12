Ann Moore Little, 86, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 3, 1936 to the late Daniel Milburn DeVaughn and the late Myrtle Louise Chittom DeVaughn. She retired from NMMC after 35 + years of service. She was a Baptist in belief. She completed her undergraduate at MS College for Women and Masters degree at University of Central Michigan. She loved to camp and travel. Services will be 1:00 pm on Monday August 15, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jake Steele officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Monday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include her Husband, Marvin Little of Fulton; Son, Phillip (Carol) Moore of Shenandoah, TX; Daughter, Carol (Ricky) Rutland of Fulton; Grandchildren: Matthew (Rosa) Rutland, Joseph (Elise) Rutland, Brett (Hilary) Lanphere of Katy, TX, Samuel Moore of Gonzales, LA; Marvin's children: Jeff Little, Scott (Ginger) Little, Cyndi (John) Bowen; Great-grandchildren: Isabel Rutland, James Rutland, Mylee Rutland, Camden Rutland, Allie Rutland; Sister, Faye Wood of Saltillo; many other extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, James Nolen Moore; Sister, Nell Blalock Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
