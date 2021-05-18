Baby Asher Little, BIRTH, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Baptist East Women Hospital in Memphis. Graveside . Services will be on Wednesday May 19, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Church Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services New Albany .

