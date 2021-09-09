Bobby Joe Little, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 08, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. He was born in Union County on March 01, 1936 to Joe Earl and Effie Jones Little. He was a truck driver and a leather harness maker. He developed a passion for mules at an early age. He enjoyed mule pulling's later in life. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He had a love for children like no other, he especially enjoyed taking his two granddaughters to the Waffle House for breakfast. He was a retired maintenance supervisor and a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. Private family services will be at Waters Funeral Home and burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nona Little; son, BJ Little (Lacey); three sisters, Nellie Cook. Sue Harrison (Gary) and Bonnie White (Larry); three brothers, James Wallace Little (Martha), Richard Little (Marina) and Randy Little (Brenda); two grandchildren, Madison Little and Avery Little; many nieces and nephews who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Opal Atkins Little; father and mother-in-law; sisters, Ella Gates and Betty Bogue and one brother, Lee Earl Little. Pallbearers will be Rodney Little, Brad Bogue, Gary Harrison and Brian Little. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.