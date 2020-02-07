TUPELO -- Ruth Ann Little Boston, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Private at with family memories. Visitation will be on (was) Wed 2/5 & Thurs 2/6 at the Magnolia Room of Tupelo Memorial Funeral Chapel which is a division of Associated Funeral & Cremation Center. associatedfuneral@yahoo.ccom. Burial will follow at Cremation.

