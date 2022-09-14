Purchase Access

Betty Jean Little Burchfield was born October 22, 1938 in Belzoni, MS to John William Little and Naomi Lollar Little. She left this earth on September 14, 2022 to bow at the feet of her Lord Jesus. Betty is preceded in death by her husband James Burchfield and her daughter Sharon Burchfield South. She is survived by one son, Kevin (Amy) Burchfield of Starkville, MS and three granddaughters Rylee, Kenzie Claire, and Aubree. Betty grew up picking cotton and working just as hard as her three older brothers. She would later take a major role in the upbringing of her four younger siblings. A 1956 graduate of Eupora High School, she married in 1957 and has worked in a glove factory, as a telephone operator, and a book keeper. Betty was a talented seamstress and cook as well as gifted 'Tinkerer'. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at Welch Funeral Home from 10-11:00 am, with services immediately afterward in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel - Dr. Grant Arinder and Bro. Joe Horan presiding. There will be a family graveside service at 2:00 pm at Milligan Springs Cemetery in Stewart, MS. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

