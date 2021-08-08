In our most loving memory of William Clinton Little, who went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 7, 2021: Clinton was born on November 19, 1949, in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, to the late William Roscoe Little and Ruth Jones Little. He lived in Ingomar, Mississippi, and is survived by his two daughters, Beverly Lang (husband, Billy Lang) and Shanda Temple (husband, Doug Temple). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Bronson Lang (wife, Melody Lang), Chloe and Miles Lang. as well as Tessa Lyles. Moreover, Clinton was one of six siblings, who have survived him. They are, Carolyn Benefield, Mary Ann Keener (husband, Roger Keener), Martha Jean Hancock, Jerry Little (wife Paula), all of New Albany, Mississippi, and David Little of Myrtle, Mississippi. Clinton's blue eyes shone brightest when he was cracking jokes for us to laugh at or when he was enjoying God's creation in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who was outside as much as he could be. Whether it was to find that next buck in the woods or catching fish at the many fishing spots he frequented. Clinton never knew a stranger and put smiles on those who were around him. Most of all he loved his family and friends fervently with his kind heart. His funeral service was held at 2:00 P. M. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Jeff Taylor, officiating, and burial followed in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation was on Monday from noon until service time. Active pallbearers were Terry, Rob, Scottie, Joey, and Keith Thompson and Derrick Raney. Honorary pallbearer was Carol Jean Thompson.
