BALDWYN -- Doris Little, 93, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lebanon.

