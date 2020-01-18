Doris LaVelle Patterson Little, 93, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a 1943 graduate of Wheeler High School and attended MSCW 1943 - 1944. She was a homemaker and member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Byron James. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, James "TY" Little (Trenna) from Sherman, TX and John Little (Cary) from League City, TX; grandchildren, Alex Little and Rebecca Little; (6) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Little; father, John E. Patterson; mother, Catherine Putt Patterson Jones; brothers, J. C. Patterson, Sidney Patterson and James Leland; sisters, Carolyn McClarty Kelly and Johnnie Fay. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.