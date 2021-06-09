Ellanor Little, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at her residence in the Pinedale Community in Etta. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, condolences at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until 1:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home..

