Herbert Little, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence in Smithville. Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.