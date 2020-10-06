James "Jimmy" Little went to his heavenly home October 4, 2020. He was born May 7, 1942, to Carlton Little and Twanda Bennett Pickens in New Albany Mississippi. Mr. Little retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, and served in the Mississippi National Guard. Mr. Little was Civil Defense Director for Union County, EMS Director at Union County General Hospital, and a member of the Union County Rescue Squad. He has an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Little retired from Union County Sheriffs Office. He also was a business man in the automobile dealership and flooring business. Mr. Little was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church. He loved his family and loved to play golf. A private family memorial service will be held for Mr. Little. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by is wife, Shelia Kirk Little, two daughters; Debbie Rhodes (John), Whitney Roberson (William), one son, Steve Little (Patty), one sister, Jane Crispen (Fred), four grandchildren; Zack Little (Sara Beth), Morgan Little, Nathan Rhodes, and Suzanne Rhodes, and one great-great grandchild, Emmy Little. He is preceded in death by his parents, one aunt, Aline Lewellen, one sister Mary Jack Dalrymple and a brother Tommy Little. United Funeral Service will fly the United States Army Flag in honor of his service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
