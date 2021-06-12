Janet Ruth Little, 74, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home after a sudden illness. She was born April 28, 1947, to George and Earlene Wallace Gray. She was a life- long member of Ballardsville Baptist Church, where she taught children's Sunday School class for many years. She was a home maker and an avid reader. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Lowery Little; one son, David Little ( Lori); one daughter, Amy Hargett (Joey); one sister, Judy Gray Spencer (Wayne), all of Fulton; four grandchildren, Luke Hargett (Kaci), Josh Hargett (special friend Anna Beth Willoughby), Cassidy Little, Cooper Little; one great great grandchild, Robbie Hargett; one nephew, Allen Spencer (Hope); one niece, Merrie Riley (Shaun); three great nieces and nephews, Jack and Maya Spencer and Piper Riley. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Melanie Little; one brother, John Gray; one niece, Leesa Gray; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Alan Spencer, Luke Hargett, Josh Hargett, Cooper Little, Ricky Boyd, and Dalton Beaszley. Honorary pallbearers will be the Dorsey Fire Department. Visitation will be from Tuesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com
