Omie J. Wilhite Little, 82, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born June 30, 1938, in Union County to Grover Cleveland Wilhite and Flora Ada Butler Wilhite. She had attended Jericho Baptist Church. She was retired from the Memphis/Shelby County School System. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Nancy L. Little of Olive Branch, MS.; 1 son: Jeffrey R. Little of Olive Branch, MS.; 2 sisters: Jean East of Germantown, TN., and Margaret Blythe of Baldwyn, MS.; 1 brother: Wayne Wilhite of Baldwyn, MS.; 2 grandchildren: Shana Little of Olive Branch, MS., and Sherri L. Newport of Arlington, TN.; and 1 great-grandchild: Peyton Kirk. She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert Ray Little, Jr.; her parents; 5 sisters; and 3 brothers. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

