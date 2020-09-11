Omie J. Wilhite Little, 82, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born June 30, 1938, in Union County to Grover Cleveland Wilhite and Flora Ada Butler Wilhite. She had attended Jericho Baptist Church. She was retired from the Memphis/Shelby County School System. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Nancy L. Little of Olive Branch, MS.; 1 son: Jeffrey R. Little of Olive Branch, MS.; 2 sisters: Jean East of Germantown, TN., and Margaret Blythe of Baldwyn, MS.; 1 brother: Wayne Wilhite of Baldwyn, MS.; 2 grandchildren: Shana Little of Olive Branch, MS., and Sherri L. Newport of Arlington, TN.; and 1 great-grandchild: Peyton Kirk. She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert Ray Little, Jr.; her parents; 5 sisters; and 3 brothers. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.