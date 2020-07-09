Philip Little

Philip Terry Little, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1941 to Fair and Huldie Little in Marigold, the youngest of eight siblings. Philip worked in the grocery business for over 50 years. In high school, he played football and continued to enjoy watching sports. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Dewease Little; his son, Phil Best of Harvest, Alabama; his son, Terry D. Little (Amy) of Oxford; his daughter, Cindy Donald (Barton) of Caledonia; six grandchildren, Sarah Johnson (Gil), Natalie Stevens (Stormy), Jacob Little, Rosemary Little, Will Donald, and Shepherd Donald; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Deanie Sealy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sisters, Doris Raines, I.V. White, Eunice Bullard, Margaret Willard, Alton Little, Morris Little, and Fay Little. A private family service will be held at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Burial will be at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

