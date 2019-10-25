CALHOUN CITY -- Wayne Little, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: October 25, 2019 @ 8:05 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.