CALHOUN CITY -- Wayne Little, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.