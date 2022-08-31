Edith Louise Littlefield, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A descendant of two pioneer Pontotoc families, she was born March 6, 1927, to Herbert and Stewart Wilson Weatherall. Edith graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1944 and obtained her teaching degree from Delta State Teacher's College in Cleveland, MS in 1947. Following graduation, Edith taught in Shannon MS, and later accepted a job teaching in California. After teaching for several years, she returned home and worked for the Pontotoc Extension Office. Her adventurous spirit led her far from home when she joined the United States Navy. After first working at the Bethesda Naval Hospital she was assigned to the Atlantic Fleet, her dream job. While serving in the Navy, Edith traveled the world and met a handsome young naval officer, Ralph W. Littlefield. They were married and settled down in Brooklyn, NY. Edith and Ralph later moved to Washington, DC, with their young daughter, Connie. After working 20 years as a home economics teacher for Fairfax County, VA, she retired and moved back to her beloved home in Pontotoc. Edith was a member of the Pontotoc Cosmopolitan Club, the Pontotoc Historical Society, the "Rootery" club (a group of ladies from the area having roots in Pontotoc), and a charter member of Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. She served Meals on Wheels for many years and volunteered at the Pontotoc Post Office Museum where she donated her Navy uniform. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, gardening and especially traveling the world. Known for her sense of style and elegant entertaining, she was a true Southern lady. Edith loved the Lord and her church. She was the prayer warrior for her family, church, and anyone who asked for prayers. Visitation will be at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 6, at 10:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Reverend Craig Jones. Burial will take place in the Pinson family plot at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Edith is survived by her daughter, Connie Albrite, her son-in-law, Scottie Albrite, grandchildren Amanda Leigh von Schilling (Kurt) and Joseph Patrick El-Bisi (Alissa) both of Canton, GA. She was blessed with five great grandchildren Madison Boore, Kolton von Schilling, Kyle von Schilling, Brynn Edith El-Bisi, Ellery Jo El-Bisi, and a special niece Jean Magee. Pallbearers are Joe El-Bisi, Kurt von Schilling, Scott McCarley, Ruffin Lowry, Jeff Magee, Brad Barnett, and Roger Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, 146 Maple Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
