Easel Littlejohn, 95, died at her residence on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born in Dora, Alabama, on June 16, 1924, the daughter of Charles Thomas Whisenant and Addie Lena Webb Whisenant. Mrs. Littlejohn was a homemaker and a member of Wallerville Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and working in her flower beds. Survivors include two sons, Billy Reid Littlejohn (Vivian) of Scaly Mountain, NC, and Larry Liddell Littlejohn (Rita) of Blue Springs; brother, Redus Whisenant of Oxford; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of seventy five years, Reid Littlejohn; her son, Luther Charles Littlejohn; six brothers; and two sisters. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P. M., Wednesday, at Glenfield Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A. M. on Thursday at the funeral home with Brother Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Burial will follow at Wallerville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Wallerville Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at GlenfieldFuneralHome.com.

