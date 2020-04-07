Kenneth Littlejohn

Kenneth Littlejohn, 91, of Benton, went to be with the Lord, and his beloved wife of nearly 61 years, who preceded him in death on the exact date 11 years ago, on April 6, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1929 in Blue Springs, Mississippi to Myrtis Reed and Bill Emmaline Littlejohn Kenneth was a kind, mild-mannered, friend to all who loved to make people laugh. He adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all his heart. He had been a member of Holland Chapel Baptist Church since 1960. His thoughtful and caring spirit never went unnoticed by those who knew him. He will be missed but his memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Lea Darnell; and his sisters, Opalene Dunlap, Etoyce Pilcher, and Edith Reed. Kenneth is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Williams and Debbie Littlejohn, both of Benton; his grandchildren, Mark McClain, Kelli McCallister, and Matt McClain; his great-grandchildren, Morgan McClain, Meghan McClain, Pearl McClain, Vivien McClain, Jeremy Lowrance, Deja Ham, Demi Ham, Christopher Casteel, Lauren Crosslin, and Carly Parsons; his great-great grandchildren, Ben Crosslin, Theo Crosslin, Jax Parsons, and Ryder Parsons; his sister, Faye McCullough of Blue Springs, MS, and many other extended family members and friends. Graveside Services will be private. Interment will be in New Harmony Cemetery in New Albany, MS. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.unitedfuneralservice.com

