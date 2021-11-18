Lena Pearl Littlejohn, 82, peacefully passed away November 18, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church, dearly loved her family, and never forgot a birthday. Family left to celebrate her life include her children, Marie and Gerald Brown, Wayne "Turkey" and Mary Littlejohn, Shelia and Mike Allred, David and Rhea Littlejohn; her grandchildren, Misti and Luis Aburto, Cody and Charlie Jumper, Alicia and Dave VanLandeghem, Marsha Littlejohn, Josh and Krystle Allred, Zac and Holly Allred, Sarah and Joe Hester, Tyler Barton, Luke and Bailey Littlejohn, Emma Ethridge, and Eli Littlejohn; two sisters, Faye Kelso and Mable Kelso; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; other loved ones, Randy Shane Jumper, Austin Jumper, and Nick Jumper; and Patricia and Victor Clardy, that called her Mom. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Berley Littlejohn; her parents, Ruby and Richard Kelso; and her siblings, Jerry Shumpert, Buddy Kelso, Johnny Kelso, Mary New, and Felicia Tunnell. Services will be Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11AM at Buchanan Baptist Church with Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, November 21st 5-8PM at Buchanan Baptist Church and Monday, November 22nd 10AM until service time at Buchanan Baptist Church. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
