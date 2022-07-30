Richard Randle Littlejohn, 86, died Friday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. Mr. Littlejohn was born March 4, 1936, in Union County, the son of Luther Clark Littlejohn and Nannie Louise Reid Littlejohn. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army; a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, and was retired from many years of employment at Futorian. Mr. Littlejohn's hobbies included hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, and enjoying the outdoors. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four and a half years, Emily Littlejohn of New Albany; a sister, Lily Smith of Brunswick, Georgia; and many extended family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott Littlejohn; two brothers; and two sisters. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Josh Westmoreland, officiating, and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 12:00 P. M. until service time. Condolence messages may be made online at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
