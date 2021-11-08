Chester Allen Littleton, 69, resident of Booneville, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the comfort of his home following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be announced in the Spring. The Service will take place at the Littleton home among the beautiful flowers he adored. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Known as PawPaw to most younger than his own children, he was larger than life and a pillar of strength to those around him. With a great sense of humor he could bring a smile to most everyone he met. He was an expert at randomly blurting out song lyrics based on conversations around him; a trait that he passed on to several offspring. He never played a trivia game he couldn't win; he could pull an answer out of thin air and be right! His one-of-a-kind personality shown through in all he did. His favorite pastime was aggravating Deb, but he especially enjoyed startling her so that she squealed. She made it more than easy enough for him. He loved without end and was a daddy to more than just those who carried his genes. One of his fondest memories was just after marrying the love of his life in 2002 when her oldest son, Eric, introduced him as Dad. He wanted more than anything for her family to accept him and love him the way he loved her. His happiest years were those he spent with Deb; loving all their children, watching grandkids and great-grandchildren come into this world and doting on them, but most of all he loved loving her. Survived by: wife - Deb Call Littleton; children - Ashley (Rusty) Whatley, Jeff Butler, David (Katie) Campbell, Adam (Lori) Campbell, Becky (Jessie) Cook, Wendy (Justin) Lewellen; grandchildren - Connor (Cierra), Cameron, and Cara Whatley, Zach (Camille), Kyle, Brianna, Mackenzie, and Mason Butler, Madyson, Alex, Brayden, Cayleigh, Allyson, and Cooper Campbell, Jay and Hunter Lewellen; great-grandchildren - Layn and Brooks Whatley, Martha Kay Butler, and Alaina Brunner; sister - Sue Cleckler; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death: parents - Fonza and Nora Littleton, Irma Littleton; siblings - Albert, James Alford, Myra Littleton, and Bessie Connell; son - Eric Campbell Special thanks to all those at HomeCare Hospice for the wonderful care to the patriarch of our family. "Little Debbie, Little Debbie! I'm a'comin on home, baby, 'cause you make me wanna walk... Like a camel!" The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Littleton family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
