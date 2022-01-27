Angelia Parker Livingston (58) passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her home in Frankstown. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking playing games on her phone, flowers and going on cruises. Graveside services are 1 pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Prentiss Memorial Gardens in Frankstown with Bro. Kevin Balius and Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, January 28, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Angelia is survived by her husband of 12 years, Mack Livingston of Frankstown; her daughter, Kali Lizabeth Michael of Frankstown; her brothers, John Allen Parker (Carla) of Tupelo and Brad Parker (Jenny) of Frankstown; her grandchildren, William Kyler and Coroline Freeman and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Martha Parker. Pallbearers are; Steven Dees, Hunter Dees, Dustin Ellis and Randy Ford. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

