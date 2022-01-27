Angelia Parker Livingston (58) passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her home in Frankstown. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking playing games on her phone, flowers and going on cruises. Graveside services are 1 pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Prentiss Memorial Gardens in Frankstown with Bro. Kevin Balius and Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, January 28, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Angelia is survived by her husband of 12 years, Mack Livingston of Frankstown; her daughter, Kali Lizabeth Michael of Frankstown; her brothers, John Allen Parker (Carla) of Tupelo and Brad Parker (Jenny) of Frankstown; her grandchildren, William Kyler and Coroline Freeman and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Martha Parker. Pallbearers are; Steven Dees, Hunter Dees, Dustin Ellis and Randy Ford. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.