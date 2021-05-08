Barbara Jean Livingston, 78, of Booneville, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She attended the Liberty Church of Christ, loved reading, crossword puzzles, researching genealogy and working in her flowers. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. David Conley officiating and Ronnie Sweeney will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by one son, Larry Howell and his wife Angie; one granddaughter, Kristen Howell; one brother, Kenny Saylors; one niece, Vicky Saylors; one nephew, Vincent Saylors and a host of great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vandiver "Van" and Marie Saylors; her first husband, Roy Howell; her second husband, David Livingston; one brother, Buddy Saylors and one nephew, Vandy Saylors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liberty Church of Christ, 689 MS HWY 25 Dennis, MS 38838. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
