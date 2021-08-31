On August 31, 2021, Betty Ann White Livingston, loving wife and mother, passed peacefully from her earthly home to wait for her Lord and Saviour to call her home. Services are 1 pm Friday, September 3, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Estes and Bro. Steve Howell officiating. Visitation will be 9 am until 1 pm in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Betty was a hard working Christian Lady. She was the first lady alderperson of Booneville. Betty worked for 22 1/2 years at Plumrose and had several part time jobs before cancer slowed her body down and she had to retire. Betty was born November 28, 1957 to Junior Wayne and Betty Jane Bridges White. She married the love of her life, Jerry Wayne Livingston on February 27, 1976 and they raised a wonderful son, Jason Wayne Livingston, her pride and joy. Betty had a kind compassionate spirit with a beautiful smile that radiated over her sweet face. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Since Betty's illness, she had become friends with her health care worker, Kim Taylor. Kim was very special to Betty. Betty is survived by her husband, Jerry Wayne Livingston of Booneville; her son, Jason Wayne Livingston (Mandy Mcintyre) and her daughter, Journey of Booneville; her brother, Kenneth White (Bernice) of Pisgah; her sisters, Mary White (Tim Reed) of Pisgah and Elizabeth Jackson (Dewey) of Booneville; her sister-in-law, Sherry Jackson of Booneville; her brothers-in-law, Charles, Scotty and Leroy (Brenda) Livingston of Booneville; her special niece and caregiver, Rita Vaughn and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who she loved dearly. Betty was preceded in death by a precious infant son, Jeffery Shane Livingston; her parents, Junior and Betty White; her grandparents, J.F. "Bay" & Lois Vick White and Joseph "Frank" & Bernice Eaton Bridges; her niece, Memory Chenise Miller; two nephews and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Pallbearers are; Timothy Jackson, Justin Jackson, Carey Miller, Kevin White, Hunter Jackson and Daniel Whitehead. Honorary pallbearers are; Logan Jackson, Brady Jackson and Lucas Whitehead. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
