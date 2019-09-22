Dennis Wayne Livingston, 66, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. A native of Tupelo, he was born July 12, 1953 to Harold and Lazette Livingston. He was a 1971 graduate of Tupelo High School and went on to receive his Bachelors degree in Accounting from Mississippi State University in 1975. After college, he practiced in public accounting as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Memphis, Tennessee, Tupelo and Jackson. Later on in his career he entered into the private sector in the financial and manufacturing management positions of the furniture industries in North Mississippi, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. His spiritual life was enriched by many people, friends and organizations. For many years he loved the outdoors and watching his son play multiple sports. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with a special group of men and friends. Although he traveled, he loved Tupelo and spent most of his life there. Survivors include his son, Jager Livingston; grandson, Lincoln; sister-in-law, Tina; nephew, Troy of Texas; and step-son, Brandon Pankey. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Livingston in 2008; mother, Lazette Jaggers in 1988; step-mother, Mary Ewing in 2007; brother, Neil in 1991; and grandparents. A short service for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in Tupelo Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. "My Life Advice: Keep the oil changed in your vehicles.....HA!!!!" - Dennis W. Livingston
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.