Donnie Lee Livingston (65) passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home in Booneville. He was a veteran of the Marines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing dominoes and sitting by the fire and listening to the radio in his back yard. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 5 pm in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 pm until service time at 5 pm at the funeral home. He is survived by his faithful companion weimaraner, Zeeva; his loving wife, Carol Livingston of Booneville; his brother, Doc Livingston (Anita) of Sieverville, TN; his sister, Shelia Huff (Billy) of Ellijay, GA, his nieces and nephews, McKenzie Duncan, Tracy Livingston, Bronson Livingston, T Garrett Livingston, Alishia Alvarabo, Jason Johnson, David Morgan, Stephen Morgan, Mary Morgan and Cody Johnson and his domino playing buddies: Jimmy "Jammer" Weatherbee & Glenn Hurst. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Kay Livingston and his nephew, Trey Huff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or ASPCA.
