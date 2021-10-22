Danny Mitchell Livingston, 60 passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Monroe Regional Hospital. Mitch was born in Columbus on March 19, 1961 to Dan Livingston and Jo Anne Bennett Carlisle. He graduated from Aberdeen High School. A life long Monroe Countian, Mitch owned and operated Carlisle Cleaners from 1988 until 2020. He befriended his customers and made many lasting relationships. He was a true Ole Miss sports fan and enjoyed golfing with his friends. Mitch was also a master wood crafter and enjoyed working on home improvement projects. More than anything, he enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church, lastly attending St. Johns Episcopal Church in Aberdeen. Mitch is survived by his mother, Jo Anne Bennett Carlisle, Aberdeen; sons, Dr. Carlisle Livingston (Erin), Starkville and Dr. Reagan Livingston (Emma), Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Genevieve and Eleanor Livingston; a host of cousins. in addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his step father, Adam Carlisle, Jr. who raised Mitch as his own son. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Lloyd Sweat officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service from 10 am until 11:45 am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State St Jackson, MS 39216. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
