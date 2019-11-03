William Randel Livingston, 87, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He was born August 9, 1932, to Grover and Rosie Livingston. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church. He started the Hobo Station Volunteer Fire Department about 30 years ago, and served as Fire Chief for 25 years. He was also a honorary Deputy Sheriff, and was a member of the VFW and a Mason. He enjoyed playing dominoes, and antique sales and auctions. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Jones and Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Livingston; two daughters, Stephanie Livingston and Mimi (Jim) Dorman; two grandchildren, Aaron Dorman and Paige (Jonathon) Wise; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac Wise and Eli Wise. He was preceded in death by two daughters, infant Karen Livingston and Melissa Livingston; his parents; and one brother, Richard Livingston. Pallbearers are Buddy Smith, Allen Caldwell, Ray Livingston and Larry Bray. Honorary pallbearers are the Hardee's Coffee Group and the 4th District Volunteer Fire Departments. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
