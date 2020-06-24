Former Municipal Judge and Attorney-at-Law, Stephen Price Livingston, Sr., 71, went to heaven on June 19, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was surrounded by family. Steve was a lifelong resident of New Albany, MS where he retired in December of 2018 from practicing law. In addition to serving as Municipal Judge, he also served the community as a Youth Court Officer, Public Defender, and Bankruptcy Trustee. He served as President of the Union County Bar Association and was a Paul Harris Fellow of the New Albany Rotary Club and served as a Boy Scout Leader for both his sons and their friends. Steve graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany in 1966 and then earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the University of Mississippi, followed by a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1972. Livingston also served others with his gift of music for over 50 years as a vocalist, bass player, and keyboard player. Steve and fellow classmates started a band (The Dukes) in late middle/early high school and won a talent contest at the Mid-South Fair that earned them a spot on the Ted Mac Amateur Hour TV show. Steve has been playing in Rock and Roll bands ever since. He was a founding member of the Paul Rainey Band, a multi-talented, powerful Rhythm and Blues Band that traveled and played gigs all throughout the Mid-South. Steve loved his family and was much loved by them, especially his two grandchildren who brought him tremendous joy and laughter. "Grandaddy Steve," "Daddy," "Fattie Mattie," "Dad," "Stevie," "Lickey," and "Judge" were just a few of the names he was known by. He was known for his sense of humor, story-telling, work ethic, service to others, intelligence, integrity and fairness. He was a movie, food, music and history enthusiast and loved Ole Miss sports. He had a hard time saying anything negative about the Rebs. In his younger years, he was a certified scuba diver and loved to travel to Belize and the Caribbean. He was also an avid reader and excellent cook. Livingston is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Patsy Provence Livingston, his daughter; Amy, his son, Price and wife, Jennifer; his son, Hays and wife Mackenzie, grandchildren; Beckett and River, brother; Joe (Christy), sister; Priscilla (Jon) and sister; Nancy (Charles) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother; Marjorie Hays Livingston, his father; Price South Livingston (Doc), his sister-in-law; Glenda Provence Conlee, brothers-in-law; Dean, Jerry, Donny and Tad, and his dogs; Trapper and Jack. Steve will be cremated and buried with other family members at Vista Cemetery on Saturday, June 27 at a Graveside Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. A Rock and Roll Celebration of Steve's life will follow at Camp 106 in New Albany from 6:00- until. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Endowment for Excellence in Education or the First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. The Livingston Family is very grateful to Baptist Hospital New Albany, Dr. H.F. Mason, Janice Judon, Jan Davis, Laurie Gafford Ledbetter and countless others for the excellent care we have received the last several months. For additional information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
