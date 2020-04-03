Aljernon Lloyd, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at NMMC-Tupelo. He was born on June 18, 1928. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Grove Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be held at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel, Friday, April 3, 2020, from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.

