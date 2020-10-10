Cheryl Ann Regan Lloyd

Cheryl Ann Regan Lloyd, 70, resident of Hickory Flat, lost her well fought battle with lung and bone cancer on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Ms. Lloyd was born December 22, 1949 in New York and will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, "Nana", Aunt and friend to all. She loved life and being a "Nana" to her much adored grandchildren. She will be truly missed. Survivors include four children, Ronald Regan (Karen), Joey Regan (Dawn), Linda Regan (Leo) and Richard Lloyd (Lacie), eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lloyd family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000

