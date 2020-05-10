83, passed away in her residence in Nettleton. Elise McIntosh Lloyd was born on July 13, 1936 to her late parents, John and Melvoria Miller-McIntosh in Monroe Co. She filled her world with laughter, shopping, children, traveling, cooking and gardening. Elise Lloyd is survived by 2 daughters; Barbara (Andrew) Pruitte of Jackson and Alisa (Roosevelt) Powell of Georgia. 4 sons; Altherman (Judy) Moore of Nettleton, Bernard (Barbara) Lloyd of Texas, Daryl (Shelia) Lloyd of Germantown and Anthony (Carla) Lloyd of Chicago, Ill. 1 sister; Almeta McIntosh. 25 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Elise Lloyd was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years. A grandson; Aljernon Lloyd, Jr. A granddaughter; Staci Lloyd. Her parents, and 6 brothers. The visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Mon., May 11, 2020 at the Williams Memorial chapel with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering mandatory policy. A private family graveside service will be held at Union Grove Cemetery on Tues., May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.